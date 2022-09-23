SHELDON — Composer-pianist David Feurzeig will perform next Friday, Sept. 30 at Grace Church in Sheldon as part of his "Play Every Town" series.
Feurzeig, a professor of music at the University of Vermont since 2008, specializes in genre-defying recitals that bring together music of an astonishing variety of musical styles, from ancient and classical to jazz, avant-garde, and popular traditions. These striking juxtapositions, peppered with informative and humorous commentary, create eye- and ear-opening programs that will change how you hear all kinds of music.
In May, he embarked on "Play Every Town," a series of 252 free concerts in each of Vermont’s 252 towns to combat climate change through the power of community and music. He is traveling in his solar-charged electric vehicle throughout the state, offering free concerts to bring attention to the interrelated issues of climate and community, while bringing the joy of music to his audiences.
“Routine international touring is unsustainable—and ‘unsustainable’ means something it’s literally not possible to keep doing," he stated in a press release. "I want to show there can be a performance-tour culture that doesn’t mean hopping on a plane and flying all over the world. In my little world of music performance, it’s a small act of resistance against the jet-touring model.”
At the concert next Friday, which is free and begins at 7:30 p.m., Feurzeig will be joined by Sheldon singers Jennifer McConnell and Erin Grainger. Like every performance on the tour, this one will include its own unique Scarlatti keyboard sonata: Sonata no. 14 for this fourteenth concert in the project. Other solo piano works will round out the program.
“I want to support Vermont’s local communities with live performance in village centers and downtowns, and fulfill UVM’s mission to serve as a resource for the whole state," Feurzeig stated.
Feurzeig finds his approach attracts new audiences to so-called “classical” concerts and brings new insight to existing fans.
“Classical music culture puts the ‘Great Composers’ on an almost religious pedestal ... It distances people from the music. It turns away new listeners, who feel like they’re in a stuffy museum instead of a live concert," he stated. "Sure, the music can be serious, but there’s no reason anyone should feel intimidated. And if I don’t get a laugh from the audience in the first two minutes, I get worried."
Follow Feurzeig on his journey on Instagram, find up-to-date events for your town via Facebook, or visit the website at PlayEveryTown.com.
