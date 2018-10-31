Jackie Cassino of VTrans speaks at a public forum discussing public transit issues in Franklin County.

ST. ALBANS- Bringing Uber to Franklin County was the big topic of discussion during last Wednesday’s public forum on public transportation held by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans).

This June VTrans began the 15-month process of updating its Public Transit Policy Plan (PTPP), a ten-year vision for approved public transit in Vermont. Every six years the state goes through the reevaluation process to come up with ways to better connect the state with public transit.

“We’re looking at what sort of transit system works for the entire state and connects Vermont together and makes all the local systems work better independently and in a coordinated way,” Stephen Falbel, President at Steadman Hill Consulting, the consulting firm working on the redevelopment, said.

VTrans invited community members, leaders and agencies from across the county to St. Albans for it’s first stop in a series of public forums across the state. After presenting several maps and statistics of the coverage area of public transportation, Falbel then asked the group where the gaps were seen in the county.

The biggest complaint was the need for better service to more rural populations.

“I think Uber would be a great way to fill in some of those gaps,” Heidi Britch-Valenta, Town Administrator of Highgate, said. “If the state could somehow bolster that network to get it into rural areas where it’s really needed, that would be a great asset.”

The challenge with this, Falbel mentioned, was that Uber and Lyft have created a niche market focused solely on more urban areas. This leaves the more rural areas like Highgate and Franklin, with very unreliable options for transportation. Green Mountain Transit (GMT), the largest public transit provider in Franklin County, does provide services to those areas in the morning, but there are no guaranteed afternoon services.

Another big service gap identified during the meeting is transportation to the BAART Clinic, an addiction treatment facility that opened in St. Albans last year.

According to Melinda White, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Coordinator at Northwestern Medical Center (NMC), a solution could be to identify one or two routes for each town once a week. Each patient of those towns would then schedule all their appointments the corresponding day. She mentioned that many partners would be willing to collaborate on the funding and even split the cost.

