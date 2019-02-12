The pitbulls shown here belong to Brian Ross and have been accused of attacking two other dogs.

ST. ALBANS CITY — After its regular monthly meeting on Monday night, the city council retired to discuss the fate of four dogs accused of attacking either other animals or a person.

The council is expected to release a written decision regarding the dogs’ fates.

The first case involved three pit bulls which attacked two other dogs, one of which died days later.

Phillip Katon, Sr., told officers he was visiting 55 Fairfield Street with his niece’s two dogs, Pickles and Lola, when they were attacked by the three pit bulls, owned by Brian Ross.

Pickles, an 8-year-old Shih Tzu weighing 16 pounds, was injured on his back leg and was bleeding.

Lola, a 7-year old Shih Tzu weighing 14 pounds, was pregnant with puppies. She suffered a broken leg and was bleeding from multiple locations including her face, belly and legs following the attack.

Lola gave birth three days later to five stillborn puppies and one live puppy, but she still couldn’t walk so Katon told police she was taken to the vet.

There it was discovered that there were still two more fetuses, both stillborn, inside Lola.

The vet reported Lola was septic from the stillborn fetuses. She was put down.

The pit bulls are owned by Brian Ross. They were unregistered and did not have vaccination records. Nor did they have collars.

Katon said he tried to pull the pit bulls, each of which weighs approximately 70 pounds, off of the two Shih Tzus. He described the effort to get one of the dogs to release Lola as “a tug of war.”

A woman who attempted to help Katon get the pit bulls off of Lola said it was difficult to pull the dogs off because they didn’t have collars. The owner of the pit bulls didn’t show up until the attack was over and she was calling police, the witness said in a written statement.

At that point, Ross “started screaming at me… He was screaming at me and telling me to put the [expletive deleted] phone down if I was calling police. He continued to scream at me and flip me off and grab his genitals,” the witness wrote.

