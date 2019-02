From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

These guys are most likely going to be happiest as barn cats. They don’t like people, but we are able to get near and touch them. They are just about a year old so they’ll have lots of years of rodent control ahead of them! they do need to go to a home together.

Pinky and The Brain are current residents of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.