FAIRFIELD – Ending November on a sweet note, the middle schoolers at Fairfield Center School participated in their 1st Annual Middle School Bake-Off on November 25 and 26.
The two-day event began with teams of two to three students creating team names and mottos, along with original recipes, and culminated in each team making and baking their own unique pie. At each step in the process, the teams had to get approval from their assigned Master Baker. Teams then displayed their final product along with their recipe card.
Once all the pies were displayed, the judges selected the top three entries for the categories of: Classic, Shape Shifter, Crazy Topper, Fashionista, and Fairfield’s Next Great Baker. Each first place entry was awarded a Blue Ribbon.