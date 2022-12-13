ST. ALBANS — Students were put to work this month collecting and organizing food for Operation Happiness.
Since just before Thanksgiving, students and families at City School and SATEC were tasked with donating non-perishable food items. Together, the schools collected more than 2,000 items.
Operation Happiness, a long-standing program of United Way of Northwest Vermont, provides families in Franklin and Grand Isle counties with food and gifts during the holiday season. Families register in the town they live in for a box of food and gifts for children ages 0-16.
Both schools collected approximately 1,000 items each, and classrooms were tasked with regularly updating their schools’ progress by graph. City School will celebrate reaching its goal with a school-wide popcorn party.
SATEC and City School students boxed the donated food and delivered it by bus on Friday, Dec. 9 to the staging room in the Hungerford Plaza.
