Hunter Mason skates toward the Colchester net, just seconds before netting his first goal of 2021 and his 100th career point. The last Thunderbird to reach that milestone was Braylen Parent in 2019.
Photo of the day: The moment before 100
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
