ST. ALBANS- The auction of the winning photos from the Mayor’s Photo Contest raised $2,500. The event was jointly sponsored by the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery and the downtown merchants. According to Mayor Tim Smith, next year’s theme will be lakes, rivers and waterways.
-
-
Chairman of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery; Harold Howrigan, speaks to the attendee’s at the City of St. Albans Mayor’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held in City Hall with an auction of Photo’s selected winners in the Mayor’s Photo Contest and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
Leon Berthiaume; St. Albans with his bid of $100.00 took home this beautiful Landscape photo piece at the City of St. Albans Mayor’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held in City Hall with an auction of Photo’s selected winners in the Mayor’s Photo Contest and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
Auctioneers Marty Manahan and Mayor Tim Smith offer up this wiining photo entry for auction at the City of St. Albans Mayor’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held in City Hall with an auction of Photo’s selected winners in the Mayor’s Photo Contest and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith gives the opening remarks at the City of St. Albans Mayor’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held in City Hall with an auction of Photo’s selected winners in the Mayor’s Photo Contest and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
City Council’s Mike McCarthy;and electoral candidate for State Reprensentative for St. Albans, reviews a a photo auction piece; by Emily O’Connor and submitted by Pam Talcott Cullen, at the City of St. Albans Mayor’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held in City Hall with an auction of Photo’s selected winners in the Mayor’s Photo Contest and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
Auctioneers Marty Manahan and Mayron Tim Smith call for bids on this photo at the City of St. Albans Mayor’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held in City Hall with an auction of Photo’s selected winners in the Mayor’s Photo Contest and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
Bidder #43’s $80 bid by Sylvia Jensen; Isle La Motte, won the photo auction piece of Barn & Cows by Alice Wack at the City of St. Albans Mayor’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held in City Hall with an auction of Photo’s selected winners in the Mayor’s Photo Contest and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
Guests help themselves to hors-d’oeuvres at the City of St. Albans Mayor’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held in City Hall with an auction of Photo’s selected winners in the Mayor’s Photo Contest and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
The City of St. Albans Mayor’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held in City Hall with an auction of Photo’s selected winners in the Mayor’s Photo Contest and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
Friends Peter & Evelyn Martin; St. Albans, Russell Holden; So. Hero, and Joe & Manon Farnham; So. Hero await the start of the bidding at the City of St. Albans Mayor’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held in City Hall with an auction of Photo’s selected winners in the Mayor’s Photo Contest and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
Barbara Callahan; Isle La Motte, Sylvia Jensen; Isle La Motte and Martha Soule Holden; Essex, look over the donated vintage Milk Cans repurposed into collector’s items by local artists at the City of St. Albans celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held at City Hall with an auction and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
Nancy Randall; Colechester, admires a vintage Milk Can by artist Chris Sater for the silent auction at the City of St. Albans celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held at City Hall with an auction and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
The City of St. Albans celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held at City Hall with an auction and free public reception Saturday night.
-
-
“And the wining bid of $80” of this Alice Wack landscape piece of Barn & Cows offered up for auction by Marty Manahan and Mayror Tim Smith goes to Sylvia Jensen; Isle La Motte, at the City of St. Albans Mayor’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery event held in City Hall with an auction of Photo’s selected winners in the Mayor’s Photo Contest and free public reception Saturday night.