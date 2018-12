From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Phineas is a sweet 6-year-old gentleman who’s just looking for a nice family to have all to himself! He does have FIV now though, so he’ll need to be an indoor only cat and be spoiled to the max! He’s not quite ready to retire but Phineas is definitely looking for the easy life.

Phineas is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.