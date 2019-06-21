SWANTON – Peter (Pop) Malchiodi, husband of the late Rebecca (Chaffee) Malchiodi, formerly of Connecticut and later of Maquam Shore, Vt. and Lake Havasu City, Ariz. left this earth on February 21, 2019. We’d like to invite friends and family to join in a celebration and recognition of a life ended much too soon.

Please join us at 11 Farrar St., Swanton, VT, on Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to share memories, stories and laughter of a life we all treasured.

Whether you’d like to join us for lunch and bring a dish to share, or just stop by to commiserate for a short while, your presence will be welcomed and appreciated.