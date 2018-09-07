GEORGIA – Peter Mark Cadieux a lifelong resident of this community passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

Born on March 28, 1955, in St. Albans he was the son of Carita (Rocheleau) Cadieux and the late Roger Napoleon Cadieux. Peter was 63 years old.

Peter was a 1973 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, and for the past many years, he and his twin brother, Paul, have operated the family farm.

Survivors include his mother, Carita, of Georgia; his brothers and sisters, Robert and Rachel Cadieux of Georgia, Ronald Cadieux and Karen Jarvis of Sheldon, Jacqueline and Wayne Waninski of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Paul Cadieux, of Georgia, Randall and Maggie Cadieux of Georgia, Judi French and Matt Nolin of Georgia and Julie and Jeff Smialek of Wesley Chapel, Florida; his brother-in-law, Robert Weeks; his nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Peter LaForge, Saundra and Kevin Badger, Krista Cadieux and Craig Parks, Carmen and Frank Wagner, Lianne and Matt Frechette, Gregory and Robin Cadieux, Scott and Heather Cadieux, Brad and Tania Cadieux, Nicole Cadieux and Brian Nickel, Brian Duchesneau, Tori and Leigh Lamphere, Christopher Cadieux and Heather Wright, Jessica and Christopher Dalecki, Heather and Dayton Brown, Jr., Brittany and Daren Rivard, Carita French and Christopher Jette, Olivia Smialek and Allison Smialek, as well as many great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Peter was pre-deceased by his father, Roger, on July 24, 2016, his sister, Susan Weeks on Dec. 14, 2015, his nephew, Jonathan R. Weeks, and brother-in-law, Michael Duchesneau.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, September 9, 2018, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. in Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. Interment will follow at the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Masses at Holy Angels or Ascension Parish or American Heart Association, P. O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Messages of condolence to the Cadieux family are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.