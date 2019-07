Perrydean (Perry) A. Poquette

GEORGIA – Perrydean (Perry) A. Poquette, owner of Perry’s Excavating, race car driver, purple #32, will be interred on July 13, 2019 at the Hope cemetery on 104A in Georgia, Vt. at 11 a.m.

All are welcomed to join his family in a celebration of Perry’s life. There will be a luncheon at the Ascension Church, two miles north on Route 7 on the left side of the road.