GEORGIA – Perrydean Arthur Poquette, a long-time area resident passed away unexpectedly, Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home.

Born in Burlington on July 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Raymond E. and Beatrice (Aubin) Poquette. Perrydean was 74 years old.

Perrydean was a longtime resident of Georgia and also Lakeland, Fla., moving back to St. Albans in August of 2018. For many years he was a heavy equipment operator and contactor. He then went on his own and operated Perry’s Excavating of Georgia, Vt. for 32 years.

He was an avid golfer playing on courses in Vermont and Florida. In his younger years, he drove race car #32, sponsored by B&B Salvage.

Survivors include his wife, Donna (Ritchie) Poquette of Lakeland, Fla.; their son James Poquette and his fiancé, Julie, of Georgia, Vt. and close family friends, Loyd Thompson, Bob and Enid Letourneau and Gary and Nancy Parrott.

In addition to his parents, Perrydean was predeceased by a son, Perrydean A. Poquette, II on March 22, 1994 and four brothers, Ellwyn, Douglas, Francis “Bobby” and Floyd Poquette.

It was Perrydean’s request that services will be at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the American Heart Association, Founders Affiliate, 300 5th Avenue – Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.

