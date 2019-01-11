From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Pepper is a spunky little senior beagle mix who just wants a family of her own! She is very active and would be the perfect addition to a young outdoorsy family. She needs a lot of attention and preferably all of it! She’d prefer to go to a home where she doesn’t have to share her family with cats, but she does enjoy the company of other dogs.

Pepper is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.