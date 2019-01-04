This sign is visible from the road, located at 38 Waterville Mountain Road in Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD — High in the clear blue sky on a crisp winter’s day, a ray of light gleams off a pale sign. Simple black letters read, “Lucas James Williams Memorial Fund.” Behind it lays a barren field, where in the distance two men slowly work on a roof of what will eventually be a wooden pavilion.

“You can feel him there.”

Those are the words of Rosalie Williams, the mother of Lucas James Williams, a U.S. marine who died 20 years ago in Kuwait. On Dec. 23, 1998, the news of her son’s death was delivered to Rosalie and her husband at their Bakersfield home. Two U.S. Marines knocked on their door to tell the couple that 19-year-old Lucas was killed during a Humvee crash while serving in Desert Fox.

Since that tragic day, Williams has turned the greatest loss of her life into one of the biggest gifts to the community of Bakersfield and beyond.

In early 1999, the Williams family launched the Lucas James Williams Memorial Youth Fund. It started out simple, with the family inviting community children to come together during the summer. Williams would take the kids on free trips rollerblading, or out to pizza.

Eventually, Williams bought the field that the foundation now sits on, and began offering camps, hunter safety courses and fishing derbies. She even hosts a haunted forest during Halloween.

Now, as Williams remembers the 20th anniversary of her son’s death, she’s giving the Bakersfield community an even bigger blessing. Seventeen years in the works, a wooden pavilion is being built on the property of the foundation. Williams hopes the structure will be complete by the end of the year.

Having a permanent structure for the foundation has been Williams’ longest dream for Lucas’s memory.

“In the beginning I always wanted something solid,” Williams said. “A home for Lucas’s memorial and for the kids in the community.”

The holdup was Act 250, Vermont’s land use and development control law. In order to build the structure, they would have to go through an archaeological study and hire an engineer to draft a septic and water design for the site — which costs money and resources that the foundation didn’t have available.

Then Tom Hango, a Vermont State Trooper and former Bakersfield resident, passed the pavilion.

“I explained to Tom that we didn’t have that kind of money, and the project had to be put on hold for the time,” Williams said. “He looked at me and said, ‘My dad is an engineer.'”

The next day, Hango’s father, Roy, stopped by. Roy spent the next few days on site, completing the designs.

