ALBURGH – Pauline L. Santor, age 75, passed away Friday, Mar. 1, 2019 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

She was born in Albany, Vt. on November 18, 1943, the daughter of the late Bernard and Marie (Goad) Camley.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry Santor of Alburgh; three sons, Ronnie “Rupert” Santor and his wife, Tracy, Larry “Moose” Santor and his wife, Penny, Scott “Zeke” Santor and his wife, Jen; three daughters, Laurie Lafar and her husband Rick “Buck”, Kim Knight and her husband, Willie; half-daughter, Chandell Cook-Lemieux and her partner Howard; brothers, Bernard and Donald Camley; sisters, Wilma Bousquet and Sherry Cook; sister-in-law, Flora Greeno; grandchildren, Autumn, Matthew, Angela, Amanda, Adam, Larissa, Kortni, Dakota, Keithen, Desiree, Devon, Kyle, Kara, Kaitlyn; a special grand dog, Jingles; 23 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Pauline was predeceased by her parents; in-laws, Albert and Lottie Santor; and brother-in-law, Robert Greeno.

After graduating from Craftsbury Academy, Pauline married Larry and started a family. She took pride in raising her children and keeping an immaculate house. Pauline held a strong work ethic. She worked in Chazy, N.Y. picking apples at the orchard, Thermo Wire, and for many years as a housekeeper at Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero. Pauline had boundless love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always looked forward to watching horseshoes on Sunday and playing cards.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 from 3 – 4 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, Vt.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, Vt.

Contributions in Pauline’s memory can be made to the UVM Medical Center Dialysis- St Albans,

78 Ceres Cir, St. Albans, VT 05478 or The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.