ALBURGH – Pauline K. “Polly” Percibelli, a longtime area resident, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the McClure Miller Respite House with her friends at her side. Polly was 86 years old.

She was born in Bridgewater, Vermont on June 11, 1932, the daughter of the late Peter Percibelli and Dora Williams.

Polly was educated in the Bridgewater area and came to St. Albans and worked for 15 years with Vermont Republic Industries. She was a longtime member of the Franklin County Senior Center, enjoyed bingo, drawing, dining out and watching TV.

Polly leaves behind many dear friends including Rodney, Pam, Christine, Shirley, Jill, Lori, The Barneys, Brook, Kasey, Joan, Kaye, Kelly, Tammy, Leah, Scott, Deedee and Renee.

In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her brothers, Frank and Donald and her feline companions, Tiger and Tabatha.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. The Reverend Joseph Ikegbunam will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.