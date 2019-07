BAKERSFIELD – Paula Flanagan passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 68 with her sons and daughters-in-law by her side.

There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28 with a Remembrance Reception to follow in the adjacent parish. All are welcome to attend either/both.

