SWANTON- Paul Arthur Foisy died unexpectedly in his sleep on Dec. 27, 2018, at his home in Largo, Fla., as a result of sleep apnea. Paul was born in Burlington, Vt., on Aug. 3, 1947, to Arthur and Florence (LeDoux) Foisy. He was raised in S. Burlington and attended Cathedral Grammar School. He then left Vermont for St. Joseph’s Seraphic Seminary in Callicoon, N.Y., where he completed high school, junior college, and several months of novitiate training.

After deciding that he was meant for a different career, Paul graduated from Johnson State College in 1970 and married the love of his life, Lydia (Kaszuba). Together they began their teaching careers at Missisquoi Valley Union High School where he taught English, was the drama director and yearbook advisor. He soon earned an MA from UVM in Romantic and Victorian Literature. In 1977 Paul became a Customs’ Inspector at the Port of Highgate, and in 1989 he accepted a position as Intelligence Analyst in Rouses Point, N.Y., retiring in 2009.

Paul served his community in many ways. While at MVU, he worked diligently on Special Olympics. He joined the Swanton Jaycees, became the Chapter President, and then Editor of the State Newsletter and earned the organization’s highest honor, JCI Senator. He assisted in coaching Little League, was always on the sidelines at hockey and soccer games for his children, and volunteered countless hours to the annual MVU musical productions, and at Habitat for Humanity. More recently, he served on the Board of Trustees for the Swanton Public Library where he worked to create a modern, welcoming space for the entire community. At Fairway Village in Largo, Paul was currently chairing the Rules and Regulations Committee, enjoying golf, playing in Harry’s League and the Men’s League, cooking eggs for the monthly breakfast, assisting his friend, Lee, with the monthly Light Supper, and many other activities while generally enjoying the retirement life he so richly earned.

In addition to playing golf, Paul was a voracious reader, enjoyed a martini, some Jamesons, or a craft brew at cocktail hour, was a Mr. Fixit, and was always up for a party or seeing a performance. He was a loving, intelligent, warm, kind, giving, quick-witted man who lived with decency and integrity.

Paul leaves his family, Lydia, Sarah (Jeff Raymond), Michael (Christine), his precious grandson and best buddy, Zachary, and his beloved granddaughter, Kasey Stinson, as well as his unborn grandson. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Geri (Ray Murphy), his nephew, Tim, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara and Bruce Scamman, and several cousins. Paul also leaves a huge number of friends he considered family including many ‘sorta kids’. We were all blessed by Paul’s unwavering love and support.

We cannot begin to thank our friends enough for your many kindnesses, prayers, love, support, and comfort during this very difficult time.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet Paul’s family on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. A celebration of his life will follow at 3:30 PM led by D. Joseph Davison.

In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations in Paul’s memory to the Swanton Public Library, 1 First Street, Swanton, VT 05488, or the Swanton Playground Project, Swanton School District, 100 Robin Hood Dr., Swanton, VT 05488 or at www.swantonschool.org.

To send Paul’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.