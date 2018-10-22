SWANTON – Paul Alan Rocheleau, age 70, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born on June 19, 1948 in Houlton, ME to the late Paul and Fernaida (Pelletier) Rocheleau.

Paul graduated from B.F.A. St. Albans. After high school he served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. Paul’s life was dedicated to serving the community of Swanton. He spent nearly 30 years with Missisquoi Valley Rescue. He also served with the Swanton Police Department and Fire Department in the past. His favorite hobbies included country line dancing and playing PlayStation with the kids.

He is survived by his son, Tyron Rocheleau and his husband John Robinson of Oakland Park, Fla.; his siblings, Jeannie Paquette of Yulee, Fla., Patrick Rocheleau and his wife Carol, Jo-Ann Tuttle of Lumberton, N.C., and Mary Ann Schroeder and her husband John of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; nephews, Jeffrey Rocheleau and his wife Heather and their children Emily and Cooper all of St. Albans, Gabriel Rocheleau and his wife Marissa of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Zoilo Rodriguez, Jr. of Lumberton, NC; his partner, Rebecca Earle of Swanton; grandchildren, Chelsea Dumont, Shelby Dumont, RaeAnn Mulheron, and Raymond Dumont III and his extended Missisquoi Valley Rescue family, especially Joey and Greg Stell. Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by his fiancé, Doris Dumont.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday at Kidder Memorial Home from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to Missisquoi Valley Rescue, P.O. Box 22, Swanton, VT 05488 or the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.