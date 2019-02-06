GEORGIA – Patrick P. Loiselle, age 63, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at his home in Georgia.

He was born at home on his family farm in Richford on Jan. 8, 1956 the son of the late Armand and Marguerite (Blanchard) Loiselle.

Patrick had so much love in his heart for everyone and was loved by all who knew him. In his younger days, Patrick was a Special Olympian, winning numerous gold medals every year for bowling. Patrick lived with the Gilmond family of Georgia for the last 18 years where he was a beloved member of the family. His loving relationship with Gary Gilmond Jr. brought joy to anyone who witnessed their special love and dedication to each other. He loved to hook rugs that he in turn gave away as gifts. Patrick enjoyed going out for special dinners, trips to Florida, and treasured a special friendship with his best friend, Larry. Patrick will be so greatly missed but is truly enjoying his final rest in the arms of the Lord.

He is survived by his brother, Charles Loiselle and his wife Anne and their family of Richford; his sister, Fran Bombard and her husband Wayne and their family of St. Albans; his best friend Larry; his guardian Heather Allin of Burlington; and his second family, Gary Gilmond Jr. and his wife Jean and their family of Georgia. Patrick was predeceased by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, Main St., Richford. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 from 9-10 a.m.

For those who wish, contributions in Patrick’s memory may be made to Special Olympics- Vermont, 16 Gregory Drive #2, South Burlington, VT 05403.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com