It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved mother Patti. She went home with the Lord on November 20, 2019 unexpectedly at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Patti was born in Burlington, Vermont on March 28, 1950 the daughter of William and Winifred Quilty (McCarvell).
Patti graduated from Winooski high school in 1968 and after a few jobs went to work for TD Bank for almost 40 years. She enjoyed all of her wonderful work family as they became a big part of our lives and still continued frequent breakfast get togethers with some. She went on to retire to enjoy the time she then had with her loved ones. You’d find her daily watching her soaps. She was an avid NASCAR fan and loved that she actually had been able to work at some of the tracks. You’d never see her miss a race. One of her favorite things to do was to be with family and spend time at our family camp on the lake. Anyone that knew Patti would tell you how much of a wonderful person she was. She would do anything for anyone regardless of what it was. She has touched so many of our hearts and her love is deep, which she will be remembered for. The love she had for her daughter and grandchildren was like no other.
Patti was survived by her biggest accomplishment in life that she loved more than anything, her daughter Alyssa Robertson of Essex Junction, her grandchildren Alexis Robertson and Brock Manning who were her pride and joy, her two sisters and their spouses Colleen and Kevin Busch and Donna and Joey Kourafas, both from Massachusetts, her dearest nephew Patrick Hall and his wife Karen of Milton, their daughters Jessica Maille (Tyler) of Swanton, and Taylor Hall (Devin) of Starksboro, also Jessica’s son Blake who she loved dearly, Heather and Reed Richard of Burlington, Scott Hall, and Jeff Hall. Along with many other nieces nephews cousins and friends.
Patti was predeceased by both of her parents, her brother William Quilty “Billy”, grandparents James and Dora McCarvell and William and May Quilty.
Please join us for a celebration of her life Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the VFW located at 6 Maple St., Winooski, from noon to 4 p.m.
Should friends or family desire, contributions may be sent to Alyssa Robertson at 46 Maple St Apt 1 Essex Junction, VT 05452.