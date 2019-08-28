ST. ALBANS – Patricia Francis (Cross) Parah a lifelong area resident passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Central Vermont Hospital with her family at her side.

Born in St. Albans on October 26, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Augustin L. and Mary (Greenwood) Cross. Pat was 81 years old.

On November 23, 1955, Pat married Roy C. Parah, who pre-deceased her on November 16, 1989.

Pat was educated in St. Albans. She was a member of Women of the Moose, Lodge 321, a life member of College of Regents, the Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion Auxiliary, Life Member of the Robert E. Glidden Post 758, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, communicant of St. Mary’s Parish, Charter Member and Past President of the St. Albans Town Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, former Franklin County Deputy Sheriff, a former member of the Owl Club and it’s bingo staff.

Survivors include her son, Augustin Parah, Sr. and his wife, Helene, of St. Albans, as well as her grandchildren, Augustin Parah, Jr., Terrance Parah, Jr. Kristin Comstock, Thomas Parah, Logan Parah and Patrick Parah and her great-grandchildren, Caleb, Brooke, Hunter, Lucas, Travis, Leland and Brooklynn Rayne.

In addition to her parents, and husband of 34 years, Roy, Sr., Pat was pre-deceased by her son, Roy C. Parah, Jr. on February 15, 2018.

It was Pat’s request that there be no visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield, St., St. Albans with Monsignor Peter Routhier as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Parah family lot in St. Luke’s Cemetery in Fairfax.

It was Pat’s wish, that memorial contributions be made to the St. Albans Town Fire Department, c/o Jay Sweeny, 912 Hathaway Point Road, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Assisting the Parah family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.