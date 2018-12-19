ST. ALBANS- Patricia E. Boomhower a former resident of St Albans, Vt. passed away peacefully, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Northwestern Medical Center with her family at her side.

Patricia was born in Waterville on March 10, 1949, the daughter of the late Gordon and Charlotte Miller.

She leaves behind her son, Daniel Boomhower, daughter, Melissa Boomhower and son-in-law,Gary Martell, her grandchildren, Laurelle, Nicholas, Collin and Jamisson, and many loved nieces and nephews.

Patricia is also survived by her siblings, Fannie, Clayton, Phillip, Arthur and Phyllis. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by siblings, Rose, Susan and Richard.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, December 22, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. Burial will be at a later date in the Mt. View Cemetery in Waterville.

