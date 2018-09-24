SWANTON – Patricia A. Hilliker, age 87, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at the Franklin County Health and Rehab Center in St. Albans.

She was born in St. Albans on July 13, 1931 to the late Frederick and Helen (Bushey) Pilon.

Patricia was a lifelong resident of the area. On Aug. 24, 1950 she married Robert Hilliker. She worked as a cook for many years at Bushey’s Nursing Home, Swanton Elementary and the Giordano Manor in Swanton. She will always be remembered for her “infamous” rolls and doughnuts. Her favorite hobbies included knitting and crocheting, completing word search puzzles, camping, going for rides, and most importantly, spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Osgood and her husband Bret of Westport, N.Y., and Cathy Giroux and her husband Mike of Swanton; four grandchildren, Amy Patnode and her life partner, William Robtoy of St. Albans and their two children, Cody Robtoy, and Macey Robtoy and her significant other, Tyler Hulbert, Brittany Gonzales and her husband Richard of North Ogden, Utah, Matthew Coon of Alburgh, and Nathan Coon of Swanton; seven additional great grandchildren and a very special gift that she was awaiting to meet, a great great grandchild on the way; her special friends, Roxanne, Serena, Amy and Ula and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Robert Hilliker; and her siblings, Fred, Ted, Jim and Lavonne.

In keeping with her wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of her family. Patricia and Robert will be laid to rest together in the West Swanton Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Patricia’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 372 Hurricane Lane, Suite 101, Williston, VT 05495 or to the Vermont Association for the Blind, 60 Kimball Ave., South Burlington, VT 05403.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com