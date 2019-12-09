The tenth annual Colchester’s Got Talent community talent show will take place on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 starting at 6 p.m. in the Colchester High School (CHS) Performing Arts Center. To celebrate ten years of talent, the Winter Carnival Committee and Colchester Parks & Recreation Department have planned one of their biggest shows yet: the ALL STARS!
The 2020 show will showcase a selection of crowd favorites from the past 10 years. This is an invite-only show of a selection of finalists from every year from 2011 to 2018. Spectators will be treated to a show with a wide range of talent including singers, instrumentalists, dancers, ensemble acts and other variety acts.
The talent show kicks off the 37th annual Colchester Winter Carnival. Entry to the show requires the purchase of a Winter Carnival bracelet, which can also be used to attend almost all of the weekend-long events, including a variety of attractions on Saturday, Feb. 1, and skating with Colchester Police Officers at the Airport Park Ice Rink on Sunday, Feb. 2. Winter Carnival bracelets can be purchased for $7/person in advance at the Colchester Parks & Recreation office and select Colchester businesses (check the website in early January for complete list), or at the door on the night of the event.
Be sure to arrive early as there is limited seating in the Performing Arts Center. LCATV will set up a live stream of the event to overflow seating in the CHS cafeteria. The live stream will also be broadcast online, so if you are unable to attend the show in-person, you can watch it online too!
The Colchester Winter Carnival Committee would also like to recognize Sheppard Custom Homes for their generous sponsorship of the talent show. Three judges will rank and select the top three finalists in each division who will receive a cash prize.
So mark your calendars for Friday, Jan. 31 for Colchester’s Got Talent: ALL STARS! and celebrate some of the biggest talent in our community.