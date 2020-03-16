This column was updated on March 17 at 9:40 a.m. to reflect changes in Parks & Recreation programming.
As the Town of Colchester Parks & Recreation Department closely monitors the developments related to COVID-19, we continue to follow recommendations and guidance from the Vermont Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. Combined with ongoing consultation with Town Administration, Parks and Recreation staff and the Colchester School District, we have the following decisions:
Effective immediately:
- All programs offered by the Colchester Parks and Recreation are cancelled or postponed beginning March 16 through April 6.
- The A.C.E. After School Programs at CMS, MBS, PPS & UMS will be closed as of Wednesday, March 18. The earliest that the A.C.E. program could resume would be April 7.
- Colchester Youth Lacrosse season start date will be delayed until further notice.
- Colchester Playgroup held at the Colchester Meeting House is postponed until further notice.
- The Winter Concert at CHS scheduled for March 27 is cancelled.
We recognize the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause our participants, families and everyone in our community. We appreciate your patience during this unprecedented time as we all navigate through this pandemic. We will continue to communicate any update and/or changes to our programs, classes and events.
Contact Colchester Parks and Recreation with any questions at 802-264-5641.