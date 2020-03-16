Spring weather is on the horizon and Parks & Recreation continues to look forward to some fun program offerings for all ages, as well as opportunities to get outside and play in Colchester Parks.
Here are three upcoming programs that are still taking registrations—be sure to sign up soon and reserve your spot!
The CHS Boys Varsity team is offering a Youth Baseball Clinic on Saturday, April 4 for players in grades 2-8. This is a great opportunity for young athletes to connect with High School coaches and players, and get some drills in to touch-up techniques in preparation for the upcoming baseball season.
High School students (grades 9–12) planning to take the PSAT or SAT should consider signing up for SAT Bootcamp on Saturday, March 28! This four hour course will help reduce test-taking anxiety by working through each section of the test to build familiarization and provide strategies for success.
Adults looking to expand their cooking repertoire should check out Taste of Korea, a unique class offered through a partnership with the Green Mountain Korean Culture School! Instructor Young Shin will offer a presentation on Korean traditions and cuisine, and then segue into hands-on cooking instruction for well-known favorites. Class is Saturday, March 28, 4:30–7:30 p.m. at the Bayside Activity Center.
All of these programs require registration at the Colchester Parks & Recreation Department, or online at https://secure.rec1.com/VT/colchester-vt/catalog.
The Colchester Parks Department continues to monitor the weather and prepare the parks for use. Here are some updates:
Please refrain from using athletic fields at Bayside and Airport (signs will be posted while closed), as any organized activity will cause damage.
As snow and ice recede, they’ll work on getting tennis court nets setup, with the exception of the Airport Park tennis courts. Construction of the new Pickleball courts at Airport Park is scheduled to begin on April 15; the tennis courts will remain closed, now and through construction.
If you enjoy walking your dog at a Colchester Park, please be proactive in cleaning up after your pet! We all need to work together to keep our public spaces beautiful, so please “scoop the poop” and dispose of it in a receptacle or at home. Pet waste bags are provided in our parks and along the Bayside Bike Path.
To learn more about Colchester Parks & Recreation’s projects, programs, and events, visit us on the web at http://colchestervt.gov/recreation and check us out on social media: we’re on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat @ColchesterRec.