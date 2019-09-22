The Enosburg girls varsity soccer team celebrates a homecoming win over MVU on Saturday night. Photo: Ruthie Laroche

Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



Bright lights, cheering fans, and excellent soccer made for an epic homecoming night for Enosburg’s lady Hornets as they faced MVU on Saturday.



The two teams battled through eighty minutes of regulation and into double overtime before Sophie Burns slipped past MVU defenders and scored her second goal of the night for the 2-1 victory.



Burns netted her first goal in the first half–a powerful shot that found it’s way past Thunderbird defenders and broke nearly 35 minutes of scoreless play.



MVU’s Julia Horton scored the tying goal on Saturday evening, eliciting cheers from Thunderbird fans. Horton’s goal was scored with 20 minutes remaining in the second half.



At the end of regulation, Horton’s goal proved to be enough to force overtime. The first overtime passed with no score, sending both teams out on the field for a second.



Burns would strike again, this time with five minutes remaining on the clock. Enosburg fans jumped to their feet and the crowd went wild.



“We’ve got a manager, Nick Sabrowski, a senior, and he was telling the girls earlier that this is what you dream of–the opportunity to win a game in overtime under the lights at homecoming. You can’t draw it up any better,” said Enosburg coach Jason Hart. “I’m thrilled for the girls that they got this opportunity and it went the way we wanted it to go.”



MVU has struggled in previous years, but the program is turning a corner in 2019.



“We had a small edge in possession and chances, but overall the teams were pretty evenly matched,” said Hart. “MVU’s a quality team–they’re winning games for the first time in a while this year. They’re a fast, physical and aggressive team. They worked hard and were relentless. It feels good to get a win over them.”



When it came to offense, Hart praised Burns for her relentless attitude on the field.



“Sophi Burns is a force of nature,” said Hart smiling. “Having a kid like that on the field is an advantage. She’s skilled, she doesn’t give up, and she wants the ball.”



He also complimented his goaltender and the rest of the Hornet ladies.



“Zoe McGee did a great job in goal tonight. It was her best game yet,” said Hart. “Hannah Burns, as always, was great. Megan Gervais did a great in the middle of the field as our holding midfielder. I am super proud of our girls. We moved the ball well and our work rate was strong against a tough team.”



Sophie Burns was all smiles as she recounted the events of the evening.



“I’ve never had a game where I scored the tying goal and the game-winning game in double overtime. The feeling of the team running and giving you a big hug and knowing that your team supports you is the best feeling in the world. We all worked so hard to get these goals; this is my favorite game so far!”



Enosburg goalkeeper Zoe McGee had 14 saves and Madison Conley of MVU had 15.



“It was crazy tonight! The fans were into it and it was amazing to see everyone coming together,” said Mcgee. “We played our hardest and in the end, we got the win.”