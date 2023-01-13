Do all my outings go perfectly? No, and I thought you’d enjoy seeing how my last two hikes didn’t go as planned. That doesn’t mean the outing was a waste of time and effort; as a matter of fact, there’s something to be enjoyed and appreciated in every adventure.
The last hike of 2022 and the first hike of 2023 had a few things in common. These hikes were filled with wonderful company, that little edge of wildness that comes with a winter outing, and both times we hiked into a cloud. If you hike enough, it’s going to happen.
NOAA has three summit cloud descriptions every hiker needs to know: IO stands for in and out of cloud, OB stands for obscured in cloud, and AB stands for above the clouds. There are very few times I’ve seen them predict anything with the AB designation; a good undercast is hard to predict.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) was predicting an undercast for Friday, Dec. 30, and I was pretty optimistic! My husband Adam and I were in the car at 4:15 a.m. on our way to Jay Peak. It sprinkled all the way to the trailhead, but at that point, we were committed.
We hiked through misty rain to the summit, where the wind was howling, and the peak was pitch black. It would have been the perfect outing, but there's a narrow margin for error between AB and OB, and on Dec. 30, we never saw the sun. I did find my favorite iMoodivate card in the summit building: Today I choose to feel AWESOME!
Optimism and trust are beautiful things. If you hike long enough, both will be shattered eventually (haha). On Monday, Jan. 9, my friend Mary Pipes and I hiked Cascade Mountain in New York. I’ve hiked it several times, but never in winter, and I was really looking forward to the hike. I’d checked all the forecasts and things looked good. As a matter of fact, there wasn’t a chance of an OB until 5 p.m. The morning was cloudy but all the forecasts still predicted a sunny afternoon in the mountains.
When we got to the summit, it was wonderfully wild…and totally obscured in cloud. When we got started on the trail, the sky opened and sunshine sparkled off the snow, and the streams babbled under blankets of ice; the higher we climbed, the more icy and beautiful the trees became. When we reached the summit, the wind was howling, clouds were flowing over the rocky peak in tattered waves of gray and white, and the rocks and trees were rimmed with rime ice. Below us, we could see the trees, like ghosts in the mist. It’s hard to hate on wild summit weather, even if it’s robbed you of the views you hoped to see. Where else do you get to experience that kind of wildness?
Hiking is like marriage; you have to have a motivation higher than a perfect first date. You learn to love the sound of your breath and beating heart as you climb, the camaraderie and conversation on the trail, and appreciating the epic high points and inevitable disappointments. And when you do, you can take the very best from the experience, even when you wind up OB.
