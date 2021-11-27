I had a hike to share with you this weekend, but the Thanksgiving holiday had me reflecting on one of the virtues I try to cultivate regularly: gratitude. Please hear the word try, because I have times I'm good at it and times when it's a struggle!
When I'm struggling to be thankful, I can remember I wasn't attacked by bears in Wyoming. I jest. But it's true. I left the mostly bear-safe boundaries of New England with a bit of trepidation. When I was a kid, my family spent two years in Africa, where you could get eaten by wild animals; that instilled a real (although mostly unnecessary) insecurity about wildlife in my mind. You know the old saying, "they're more scared of you than you are of them"? Well, maybe.
The trip to Wyoming was good for me, and I plan to visit a national park with more bears in the summer of 2022. But, don't worry, I won't be foolish; I'll still have my bear spray handy, and I'll be using my 'outside' voice!
I've got so much gratitude to have explored new places 2,700 miles from each other. Adam and I have hiked many places together, but we took our first trip to Baxter State Park in Maine this summer, and it left a lasting impact on me. That's a wild and wonderful place.
Two weeks later, we boarded a plane to Jackson Hole, WY. Adam gave me the window seat, and when the Tetons came into view, I cried (quietly). The last time I saw mountains like that, I was a child exploring the Alps with my parents (I have no idea if there were bears.)
The Tetons were epic--a paradise of flowing water, glistening glaciers, and massive mountains. The Wind Rivers were mind-blowing--stone monoliths evoked images from fantasy as they rose out of wooded valleys and towered over pristine lakes.
Utah was unexpected but incredible. Our hike up Mt. Timpanogos left us breathless (and it wasn't the altitude!) That adventure felt like a sci-fi film from start to finish.
Back to Baxter. Just weeks after Wyoming, we were back in Baxter State Park for one more wild ride. We pulled into the park at peak foliage and spent the next four days basking in the full glory of autumn.
Interspersed between the big trips were many smaller ones. While the big trips make the highlight reel, it's the little ones that prepare you for the big ones and keep your body, soul, and spirit full, and we had plenty of those!
Most of all, I'm grateful to Adam for being willing to do all this crazy stuff (and thankful he didn't get eaten by bears either). Every one of these adventures is a million times better because we share them together. If you saw some of the roads we've driven, counted the times I've suggested we 'just do the loop' because it's more scenic (and adds seven or eight miles), and heard me worry about stuff (like getting attacked by bears and planning around the weather), you'd know how lucky I am to have such a patient, loving adventure partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.