Residents from Franklin, Highgate and Swanton voted last night to postpone their state-mandated school merger’s organizational meeting until March 21.

SWANTON – Residents from Franklin, Highgate and Swanton voted Wednesday night to postpone the organizational meeting for the state-mandated consolidation of their respective school districts until March 21, extending the merger process at least another month.

An organizational meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday, during which residents from the merging school districts were invited to elect temporary transitional officers for the merger and decide whether the merged district’s elections would be decided by Australian ballot or floor votes.

That meeting came to an early end when residents voted to postpone the meeting another month, with the initial motion for postponement made by Franklin school board chair Bob Berger. An additional month, Berger argued, would allow enough time for Judge Robert A. Mello to issue a decision on a request for an injunction against Act 46 mergers while the merger law is debated in court.

Berger’s initial motion was to postpone the meeting until March 20.

“I feel that the 30 days between now and March 20 is sufficient to give Judge Mello time to render a decision,” Berger said. “At that point we would move forward.”

As Missisquoi Valley Union High School’s Trahan Theater, where last night’s meeting was held, was scheduled for use on March 20, Berger amended the postponement date from March 20 to March 21.

Franklin’s and Highgate’s school districts are both plaintiffs in one of three lawsuits challenging Act 46, the state’s school consolidation law, as unconstitutional.

Those suits are currently being argued in Franklin County Superior Court, with Mello presiding.

The Franklin selectboard is also a plaintiff in that suit.

For more on last night’s organizational meeting and the decision to postpone, read today’s Messenger or subscribe online.