As a Vermonter I’m kinda sad to read about Bernie and his heart attack and his decision to dial back his campaign; it’s not that often that we have a political candidate on the national level, with an international reputation. We had Howard Dean, but he stormed his way all the distance to Iowa and then pretty much flamed out after his historic scream. And that was that. Bernie, on the other hand, has been on the national stage for four years plus. So Vermont has been on the national stage for that long as well. It’s pretty clear things are probably over for him as the race goes down to Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. Sad to see that he was betrayed by his heart; and a bit ironic, too. And it should also be apparent that we don’t have anyone else in the near future who will fill his footsteps on the national stage. That is not necessarily a bad thing, it means having representation in Washington that is more focused on Vermont’s day to day needs. Guess there is always a silver lining to what we see as a dark cloud.
Brendan Weyland