When Vermont legislators first began serious consideration of the move to a commercial market for cannabis, those in favor offered two central reasons why it was important to do so: tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue, and the elimination of the black market. Both appear elusive.
As with other states that have legalized commercial markets, the tax revenues anticipated have proved less than advertised. California just dropped its $600 million estimate to a little more than $200 million and, as a percentage of state revenue, no state’s pot sale revenue has exceeded one percent of its general revenue. It’s not the revenue producer that was promised. Not close.
But it’s the black market story that’s now gaining traction. Contrary to expectations — or promises — the states that have commercial markets also have the same black markets as before, and in some cases they’ve increased. In California, it’s estimated that 80 percent of all pot sales are still illegal. States like Colorado — the first to jump into the commercial market — have watched as the cartels have stepped in, taking advantage of a relaxed attitude toward pot — and are now growing pot in large amounts and then exporting it to other states. In Massachusetts, an estimated 75 percent of all pot sales are illegal, despite the fact the state legalized a commercial market two years ago. The story repeats itself in every state that has established a commercial market.
The reasons are two-fold, first is the lack of dispensaries, the second is price. States that allow the commercial sale of pot also allow municipalities to opt in or out. Every local market that opts out forces those within that market to travel elsewhere, or, as commonly happens, they stick with the normal black market supplier. In other words, the fewer the dispensaries, the greater the likelihood the black market thrives.
The price of the product is just as motivating. To make money states have to levy a sizable tax on the product sold. California imposes a 15 percent excise tax, but local taxes on top of that add another 30 percent. All states that have legalized markets follow basically the same tax structure. [Vermont is considering an excise tax of 26 percent with local taxes to follow.] Users are price sensitive, obviously. They will buy where it’s cheapest.
Thus, as the conversation unfolds in Montpelier it’s slowly being recognized that for a commercial market to work, and for the black market to be reduced in scope, the price needs to be competitive, but, equally important, the number of dispensaries needs to be high enough to eliminate the value the black market offers. Legislators are rethinking the wisdom of allowing municipalities to decide whether or not to host legal dispensaries.
Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, D-Bradford, chair of the House Government Operations Committee is quoted as saying: “If we are not careful we could end up with municipalities along the 89 and 91 corridors benefiting from this, and other places in the state being stuck having to drive to Burlington or Williston or Brattleboro in order to buy legal weed, and I don’t think that makes a whole lot of sense.”
She does not think towns should have the power to opt out. If everyone is in and dispensaries can be opened in any town, regardless of what people think locally, then the state gets more money and the black market is discouraged.
That’s a problem. A big problem.
What if a municipality determines the social costs of allowing dispensaries is something they cannot afford or have no interest in? What if a municipality wants to control what happens within its borders? Are legislators truly interested in overriding the state’s local municipalities on an issue as pivotal as pot dispensaries being allowed in their commercial centers?
With history as a guide, the answer to that question is no. Vermont’s communities are not only engaged in how they are individually run, they are passionate about not delegating that authority to Montpelier. If legislators were to craft legislation to create a commercial pot market in Vermont, and, in so doing, removed the right of the state’s cities, towns and villages to have a say in the matter, then they could kiss support for the legislation goodbye.
It’s a non-starter.
What is becoming increasingly apparent is that Vermont may have the best of all worlds with what it has, which is the decriminalization of possession and allowing Vermonters the right to grow pot for their personal use.
As other states experiment with their laws, it should be enough for Vermont to remain as is, to learn from others, and to use what we learn to separate fact from fiction. On this issue, there is no rush.
by Emerson Lynn