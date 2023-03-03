The Messenger will no longer publish the Dilbert comic strip effective March 3. Recent statements by the creator, Scott Adams, in a racist rant on social media made this an easy decision.
Among many discriminatory comments, Adams said: “I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people.”
Our removal of Dilbert is not censorship; it’s editing. Editors make decisions every day on what to publish, balancing the need to inform readers with being respectful and fair. Adams is free to share his opinions on other platforms.
The Messenger strives for diversity and inclusion in our content, and our reporters are expected to treat everyone in our community with kindness and civility. Adams’ comments simply do not align with our values.
In this edition and going forward, Dilbert will be replaced with Mother Goose & Grimm.
Should you have questions or concerns, please direct them to editor Bridget Higdon at bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
