Please consider supporting David Zuckerman for governor in 2020. David has served Vermont for 26 years as an elected leader and can help Vermonters build a strong economy during and after the pandemic recovery process.
We need a Governor like David who will support what Vermonters want: a higher minimum wage, investment the rural economy, a climate jobs plan that will put Vermonters back to work, and strong support for our schools from pre-k to college. David believes, like I do, that we also must invest in universal access to broadband and cell service to allow more people to telecommute and weatherize our older homes to save Vermonters money and reduce carbon pollution. David also believes healthcare is a human right and that every Vermonter should have access to healthcare, thus supports a single payer universal health care system. He supports paid family leave. These are all things Vermonters depend on in good times and in bad times.
Despite what his opposition says, “David supports vaccines and has even sponsored legislation mandating an HPV vaccine. In 2015, David spoke on the Senate floor about needing to put health over the capitalistic structure of pharmaceutical companies and the need to help the few families in Vermont whose children had extreme allergic reactions to vaccines but could not receive a medical exemption. He said that he would support the philosophical exemption once these concerns were addressed and ultimately voted for the bill that removed the philosophical exemption,” according to his website.
David, a vegetable and livestock farmer, is a unifier. He has and will continue to bring people together to solve problems, work across party lines, and fight for the issues that Vermonters desperately want and need. David has never accepted corporate contributions but instead has been supported by individuals from his first campaign forward. He serves the people, not the lobby.
Please check him out online or reach out to him personally. You’ll be glad that you did.
Cindy Weed
Enosburg