I am writing this letter as a thank you to the group of people who provided a July 4th boat parade along Maquam Shore Road on Lake Champlain in Swanton. You brought holiday wishes to many and much happiness to my 87 year old father who loved the 4th of July. You were honking, waving your arms and flags, and wishing “Happy 4th of July”. Little did we know he was enjoying his last 24 hours on this earth, before reuniting with his beloved wife of 61 years. Whoever organized and participated in that act of kindness, thank you. Your event brought joy to a man who struggling physically as he aged, but was known by family and neighbors for providing fireworks shows at his happy place, his camp in Swanton. He mentioned many times how much he enjoyed the parade throughout the day. While he was able to take one last boat ride on the lake the day before, know that your flotilla of personal boats made a huge impact on my dad and my family. You made him happy on his last day, and isn’t that what life is all about. Know that what you planned and executed on that day was a huge success and that our family will always remember you all for putting a smile on the face of our beloved father, granddad and great granddad on his last day. We have told of your act repeatedly since, your act of kindness. “You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson With warmest regards and thanks,
Amy Prouty Gill