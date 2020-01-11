Hope everyone had a great holiday. Now we need to get down to reality. First and foremost Bernie Sanders needs to step down and OUT of his seat in the U.S. Senate representing Vermont. He has not done a good thing for us Vermonters as he is all over this country protesting the good things happening to this country. Bernie Sanders is out there protesting the good things that have happen to this country to benefit his agenda. Not to mention Bernie Sanders is getting a pay check from Vermonters who are struggling to make ends meet in their lives. Before Vermonters get out there in the cold weather to protest the airstrike that took out a terrorist of Iran Qassem Soleimani a terrorist general in Iran who has and was preparing to kill more Americans. You the protesters need to look at the harm, the killings of innocent people in Iran by this monster Soleimani. The harm he has done to the American people over the years. And what he had planned and was about to do. Kill more Americans. Now we have Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party getting together to vote to stop our President from stopping Iran to harm America is outrageous. WHY ARE WE APOLOGIZING TO IRAN? Have we gone haywire? We now have a President who has vowed to protect us Americans from these terrorists trying to destroy our country, trying to kill as many Americans as they can. What is wrong with us Americans? You out there, the young generation need to look, study, find out what Iran has done to our American citizens in the past and to their own citizens and then think twice before you go out and protest our President. AND to The Messenger you need to print more news (not fake news) after putting up the price on your paper. God bless America and every Vermonter.
Helen Rosen
Alburgh