We were told - last year in fact - that the marquee event to attend for the pre-Christmas festivities was in St. Albans. Really, we asked? We don’t live here, but live close enough, that it is not that difficult to get the kids in the car and get up there. I can only speak for our family, but we were blown away with everything we saw when your city’s Running of the Bells came about. Wow. Hundreds of people braved the cold and everything we saw and participated in was so much fun. We need to experience more of this, someone needs to bottle this up and spread it throughout Vermont. This is what gets people excited about living in Vermont. Everything was so professionally done. We couldn’t believe the amount of time spent putting their costumes together, but it was more than that. People were just plain having fun. Big time. They were really proud of what your city has accomplished. As a family, we’re kinda starved for stuff like this, but it just doesn’t exist at any sufficient level. That’s why we followed our friend’s advice - who said she’s been in all the Running of the Bells - eight of them before Thursday’s event. You’ve got something magic going on; and it needs to be multiplied.
The Jackson Family
Essex