We now have a beautiful revitalized downtown that includes a state-of-the-art Parking Garage supporting a new Hampton Inn and State office building and a revitalized downtown, including several refurbished storefronts and upper floor renovations. A current project underway which will move the CCV campus and NMC offices, along with new retail space downtown, in a continued effort to bring additional foot traffic for our businesses and restaurants. These improvements were made possible through the vision of several administrations and the opportunity of the TIF district, in essence the TIF allowed us to capitalize on the increased tax generated by the improvements to pay for the improvements. Without the TIF, the revitalization we have witnessed, would have been impossible to implement.
We have a similar opportunity that TIF offered us, we have the opportunity to adopt the Local Option Tax, (LOT), to help us continue the investments and improvements throughout the neighborhoods, including but not limited to new sidewalks, curbs, while adding vital community amenities that will continue to attract young families and offer all generations even more opportunities for recreation and the entire community a better quality of life. All of which can be accomplished without putting the burden of paying for it all on the backs of the property owners.
The most important vote on Town Meeting day is a YES vote for the LOT, for without it, nothing else happens. Keep in mind, the Town of St. Albans has the LOT, Burlington has the LOT, Colchester has the LOT, So. Burlington has the LOT, Williston has the LOT: amongst several other communities throughout the State. So, if you dine out or shop in those areas you are currently paying the LOT, when folks from those communities’ shop and dine here, they will be repaying the favor. Allowing us to continue to improve our community without raising property taxes.
Please join me in supporting the LOT ballot item in St. Albans City on Town Meeting day and keep our community moving forward.
Marty Manahan
City of St. Albans