Dear Constituents of Franklin-5:
As the return date to the Statehouse (Jan 7) grows closer, our work in Franklin County has become more compressed and the pace frenetic. The past two months have seen Legislators attending meetings and celebrations with Age Well, Franklin County Caring Communities, NCSS, Vermont Bankers Association, Franklin-Grand Isle Community Partnerships, Transportation Advisory Council, and the annual Legislative briefing in Montpelier, where we heard from the Agency of Natural Resources about the Clean Water Bill and the Transportation Climate Initiative (TCI) , Joint Fiscal Office on our economic outlook, and the Agency of Transportation on their initiatives around Electric Vehicles (EVs). In addition, my schedule included meetings with the RISE-VT Executive Board, of which I am a new member, REAC, a group of motivated individuals whose goal is to revitalize Richford, and the NMV School Board, of which I am a director. Wearing my various hats, we continue to make great strides in assimilating four schools into one district in NMV, improving communication and creating visionary goals around housing and economic and community development in Richford, and looking to State-wide wellness at RISE-VT, a crucial component of the All-Payer system; I am very happy to report that after five years of advocating, my towns of Berkshire and Richford have the embedded presence of a RISE-VT facilitator who is the boots on the ground contact for population wellness initiatives in northeastern Franklin County, and he has hit the ground running by joining the Farm-to-School movement and recognizing that the schools are the center of our rural communities. I look forward to my work with this very important organization.
As we head back to Montpelier for the 2020 Legislative session, I encourage you all to be in contact with your Senators and Representatives regarding any issues or concerns that you may have. The deadline for introducing new legislation has passed (Dec 2), and amending that new legislation is looming (Jan 3), but there is much work to be done with existing legislation, and it cannot be done without your input. I look forward to hearing from you in the coming weeks.
It is an honor and a blessing to be able to serve Franklin-5.
I wish you all a Happy Holiday season and peace in the New Year.
Best regards,
Rep Lisa A Hango