It is with high confidence that I recommend and endorse Jonathan Giroux for St. Albans Town Selectboard. With our rapid growth and the changes we are experiencing in our area, it is important and should be valued that we have someone with knowledge and wisdom of our area. Jonathan will bring new ideas, listen to others and support what’s best and beneficial to all. Jonathan is honest, pragmatic and has hopeful insight into our community needs. He is determined to listen, to be our voice and find solutions that work for all.
Jonathan Giroux has my support, my vote and I hope fellow community members will see his value and abilities to be our voice and make any necessary changes. Please join me in supporting Jonathan Giroux for St. Albans Town Selectboard, our first step in the right direction.
Lindsey Bostwick Yandow