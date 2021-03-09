Yeah! That’s what we need more absurd distraction from vital issues like unemployment, homelessness and hunger. So let’s focus on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s schmucky , bullying behavior toward women. If it isn’t one putz (Trump) it’s another (Cuomo) for the newspapers and those immaculately, overdressed TV anchors to blab about. They can put their social consciousness and brains in low gear and blab away - filling all that profit-creating advertising space with the squalid gossip that folks behind on their rent and eating one meal a day can be distracted by. Go! Go! Forth Estate!
Al Salzman
Fairfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.