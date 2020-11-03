I have heard it said recently and often that our voices matter, and we should vote. No one should disagree. I will vote Republican because as a Party they care about people, their rights, lives, and liberty, whereas the Democrat and Progressive Parties care about power, control and dictating how we conduct all aspects of our lives. I propose that you vote for Donald Trump for president, reject the movement toward Socialism led by leftist politicians such as Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris. Even our Congressman Peter Welch who wishes to do away with the Electoral College system of choosing a president and vice-president, thus disenfranchising a small state like Vermont, and making our vote worthless instead of mattering. It is time for a change, and I hope you agree.
Bob Orleck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.