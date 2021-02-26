I would like to introduce myself to the voters of Swanton. My name is Frank Shumway and I’m a candidate for a position on the Swanton Select Board. I have lived and operated my landscaping and nursery business in the Village of Swanton since 1979. I’m retired after 29 years of service from the US Army including 2 combat tours overseas. I have degrees in Horticulture and Natural Resources with an emphasis in Wetlands. All my four children attended Swanton Schools and graduated from MVU. I feel that the above life experiences would serve me well with the responsibilities of being a Selectman.
Swanton is a great town to live and raise your family. I envision that the future of Swanton has many challenges and opportunities ahead that will make it even better, both economically and socially, a place to live. Swanton has great potential based on its location and the many resources surrounding us. There are problems to solve, but I’m confident that together as a community we will move forward.
If elected I would foster communication and cooperation among board members and town employees. I would encourage input and involvement from the community. I would be realistic and practical in my decisions and would always have the good of Swanton as my priority.
Please consider me when you vote. I would appreciate your support.
Frank Shumway,
Swanton
