With Town Meeting Day only a short time away, I wanted to reach out today to explain why I'm running for a 3-year seat on the St. Albans Town Selectboard. My main priorities for the Town include working to pass a solution for a new or refurbished Town Hall, making the Bay the best recreation center it can be, supporting the businesses we have while trying to make the Town a place businesses want to locate, fixing roads that have been in bad shape for decades but still haven't been properly fixed (like French Hill), working with the City whenever we can save taxpayer dollars, and maintaining as low of a tax rate as possible.
The Governor came to the Bay to ceremoniously sign Act 76, which guaranteed millions of dollars in water quality funds for years to come. The Town needs to work with its delegation to Montpelier and our neighbors also affected by MS4 stormwater management permits to ensure that we get as much funding as possible to really start cleaning up St. Albans Bay. We also need to seriously consider turning the old Town garage property on Georgia Shore Road into a boat launch. If we had that asset, along with the state owned one on Hathaway Shore, we could begin to promote the Bay to anglers to try to drive even more boater traffic to the Town during fishing derbies, and we could even partner with local businesses to create more derbies. We must start finding ways to drive tourism dollars to the Town to help our local businesses thrive.
We also have to stop talking about the same old topics like our old Town Hall, the terrible condition of French Hill and attracting new businesses to Town. We have to start doing tangible things that produce actual results, and we can't keep spending tens of thousands of dollars on studies that sit on shelves. I'll work hard to make sure something is finally done about our municipal offices. I'll ask the board to allow the Town's staff to develop a common sense oriented plan to fix French Hill, and I'll continue to research what small towns across America are doing to attract new businesses. We have to be vigilant and we have to produce results.
If elected, I'm going to work to represent all generations of Town residents in every vote I cast. We need to maintain a low tax rate for our seniors on fixed incomes, and we also have to start trying to create opportunities for our kids to be able to live here and raise families. It scares me to think that my son might someday have to choose between staying here in his hometown and moving to another area or state for better opportunities. The bottom line is we have to start thinking outside the box to get businesses to locate here.
Lastly, a big issue for this coming year will be the police contract. We have to put out our needs for police coverage to allow local law enforcement agencies to bid on it. I've been serving on the Police Advisory Board and have been researching how this process should work. It's important that we get the best coverage possible at the lowest possible cost. I'm ready to help lead on this issue.
I'm knocking on as many doors as I can and would appreciate any opportunity to talk to you about the Town and its future. Please feel free to call me at (802) 782-7142 any time. I'm also extremely thankful that Admiral Warren Hamm is hosting a Meet & Greet at the VFW on Lake Road this Sunday from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM for myself and Erin Creley, who is running for another seat on the board. If you can make it, I'd love to listen and talk about the future of the Town with you. Thanks again, and have a great rest of your day.
Jonathan Giroux