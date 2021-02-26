I am writing this letter in support of Nilda Gonnella-French for one of the two St. Albans City MRUSD Board of Director seats that are currently up for election. I have served with Nilda on the MRUSD board for two years, and I also work with her at Northwestern Medical Center. I have found Nilda to be a fair and open minded board member who consistently puts kids first. I have learned a lot from her experiences and would enjoy continuing to serve with Nilda on the MRUSD board. Thank you,
Alisha Sawyer
St. Albans City Resident
