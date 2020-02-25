Dear Constituents:
This week marked an increase in time on the House floor for debate, as well as ramped-up Committee time; the combination made for a packed week.
On the House floor, the vote to override the Governor’s veto of S.23, to increase the minimum wage, was postponed until Feb 25 due to absent legislators from the majority party. This is not a common occurrence, and some of those present were frustrated that they had made special arrangements to be there just for that vote, only to have it postponed.
The big Floor action took place with a four hour plus debate on H.688 – the Global Warming Solutions Act – on Thursday that extended into the evening and continued on Friday morning. The prevailing thought by proponents is that “ we can’t afford not to do this”, but I counter with “how can we afford to do this?” $976,000 is already appropriated for set-up and administration of the provisions of this Act when we have not even passed a budget for FY21! Another proposed $168 million in energy efficiency initiatives is on the drawing board for consideration in that budget. My great concern is that rural communities will not be held harmless – how will towns get appropriations to rebuild and retrofit infrastructure to come into compliance with new benchmarks for greenhouse gas mitigation, how will farmers cope with new regulations being considered, and how will rural taxpayers heat their homes, drive their vehicles to work, and recreate with their boats, ATVs, and snowmobiles while the State is desperately trying to meet the ambitious goals of this Act? And where will this leave the tourists who depend on snowmaking machines, trail groomers, and other consumers of fossil fuels for the pass times that they come to Vermont to enjoy? That climate change is occurring is not under debate here; what should be under consideration is how do we achieve reasonable goals in a reasonable time period for a reasonable cost to taxpayers. As this bill is written, I could not support it.
In the House General Committee, we took testimony on a successful program being piloted in Franklin Co to help both landlords recover rental arrearages and tenants remain in the home with the help of attorneys from VT Legal Aid, stakeholders in the collective bargaining “card check” movement, and others interested in changing aspects of collective bargaining for public school teachers. After many weeks of deliberation and advocacy, and many changes, my Committee passed a bill defining Recovery Residences (formerly Sober Houses), which should provide clarity to municipalities that need guidance on what this type of dwelling is, and for the folks who are in recovery to know exactly what a Recovery Residence can provide for them. A local example of a much-needed Residence is Jenna’s House, a newly opened Recovery Residence in Lamoille County. This bill will go on to the House Human Services Committee.
Two working weeks, with Town Meeting week in between, remain before crossover. Please reach out to me if you have questions on specific bills, and I will do my best to track down answers for you. My email address is lhango@leg.state.vt.us
As always, it is a pleasure to serve my district at the Statehouse.
Representative Lisa A Hango
Franklin-5
Highgate-Franklin-Berkshire-Richford