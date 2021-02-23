With election day fast approaching, I would like to let all voters in Ward 5, St. Albans City know why I am requesting their votes for City Council. I'm running for the Ward 5 council seat because I have the experience and expertise necessary for the position. I was the City's lawyer for over twenty years, handling all of their legal work. I worked on and solved many complex cases. Some issues and problems the City now faces are the same. Others are not. But I have the background and skills to help the City Council as it faces the challenges ahead. Unlike our neighbor, the Town of St. Albans, the City is a small, already developed area. That's why we have concentrated on upgrading the downtown with a hotel, new commercial and residential buildings, and street and sidewalk upgrades. As your Ward 5 Alderperson I will continue that work. I hope to join with the other members of the Council and our outstanding mayor, Tim Smith, who follows in the tradition of former mayors such as Jim Fitzgerald, Peter Deslauriers, and Liz Gamache, in moving the City forward while keeping a careful eye on the budget, taxes, and expenditures. I would appreciate your vote on March 2d
Bob Farrar
