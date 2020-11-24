The victim and surviving family members are not being considered again.
The state is thinking again about giving inmates "good time" off their sentence for good behavior and successful programming-again-no thought to the victims and their surviving families. It is already bad enough that rarely does the sentence handed down match the crime, and it is also bad enough that the victims have to endure this, but now to shorten an already inadequate sentence is another slap in the face/
It should be against the law to shorten anyone's sentence who has committed murder, DUI Fatal, child molestation and others.If the state ends up doing this it should be for very small and limited kinds of crimes. Wrongly, the consideration is always about the perpetrator. For all the "bleeding hearts" who think reducing sentences seems like a great idea, put yourself in the victims or their family's shoes for once and try to imagine their hurt and betrayal.Where are the advocates for the victims, the criminal has far too many.
Raymond Ferland
Enosburg Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.